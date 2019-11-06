City of Fitchburg, Dane County partnering to increase safety at two intersections

Channel3000.com file photo

MADISON, Wis. - To help improve public safety, Dane County and the city of Fitchburg are partnering to install traffic signals at two different intersections on Highway MM.

According to a release, the traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of McCoy Road and Lacy Road for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists to safely cross.

The intersection of MM and McCoy is where Capital City Trail crosses MM and is known to be a dangerous crossing.

"Investing in our roads makes them safer for our loved ones to travel on and enhances our community's infrastructure," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "These new signals on Highway MM will improve public safety and help direct cars and bicycles in a very busy part of the county."

A motorcyclist died this year in an accident at the intersection of MM and McCoy Road. Officials are hoping the new features cut down on accidents.

The county allocated $530,000 in his 2020 budget to cover the costs of the projects.

"The City of Fitchburg is excited to partner with Dane County to install these much needed traffic signals at key intersections along the County Highway MM corridor as a way to increase safety on our roads," said Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson.

The city anticipates the signals at Lacy Road will be in operation by Aug. 1, 2020, and the signals at McCoy Road will be in operation by Oct. 31, 2020.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.