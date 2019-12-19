City of Beloit confirms Amazon facility will come to town

David McNew/Getty Images

BELOIT, Wis. - City of Beloit officials have confirmed that the planned tenant for a 1 million-square-foot warehouse distribution facility is Amazon.

According to a news release, the 80-acre-property at the southeast corner of Gateway Boulevard and Colley Road was sold to Peyton Paisley WI, LLC, a division of USAA. The release confirmed the site's intended tenant is Amazon.

"We are thrilled that Amazon chose the Gateway Business Park to build in the stateline area," said the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation's executive director Andrew Janke. "A lot of hard work went into making this project a reality, and we certainly look forward to the positive impacts on the Beloit economy."

Details about the distribution center's expected economic impact, including the number of jobs and the project's timeline, will be announced in January, according to the release.

"This development would not only provide our community with jobs and increased property value, but also a valued relationship with a household name," said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. "A project of this magnitude is certainly a game changer for Beloit."

