City leaders say new public market will be 'iconic' and a regional destination after location change

Photo courtesy of the City of Madison and Graham Babba Architects

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Public Market committee will meet for the first time Thursday night since the long-planned project changed locations once again amid concerns about the project's cost, visibility, and timeline.

The market was initially planned as a retrofit of the city-owned Fleet Services building on First Street and East Johnson. It was then moved to the Washington Plaza Shopping Center on East Washington and First Streets to make it more visible.

But after cost concerns about that location, this week, Mayor Paul Soglin announced that once again the market would move back to the Fleet Services building.

The development will still use the $13 million the city has set aside for the project in its 2019 budget.

So far, the Madison Public Market Foundation has raised $1 million of the $4 million in private funding needed for the project.

City leaders say that moving the project will save the city from having to raise even more money in the future.

"The good news is, we already own it," said Amanda Hall, District 3 alder. "The city of Madison already owns the property, they own the building. So there will be a little bit of construction, but the structure of the building is already there and we already own the land on it."

Hall said one of the best features of the previous site was its location on East Washington: visible by 10,000 drivers every day. However, she's confident the new location will still draw crowds.

"In the day and age of Google Maps and everything like that, just because something isn't visible on the main drag doesn't mean people won't know about it and know exactly where it is," said Hall.

"One of the important points about this public market is that it will be a regional attraction not only for folks in Madison, but for people around the state and around the region. We're going to have to create an extremely dynamic and eye-catching design, something that you would see on a postcard."

Right now, the city says that private projects planned alongside the market, like additional housing, retail, and a possible hotel are on track to move forward as well.

In addition to saving money, city officials say the Fleet Services location is optimal in terms of less traffic, more parking, and the abundance of green space.

Currently, the Fleet Services building acts as the city's garage and auto repair center. Its facilities have been scheduled for updates for years now.

Construction on the public market will begin in 2020, with the market scheduled to open in 2021.

The Public Market Development Committee will meet Dec. 6 in the Madison Municipal Building starting at 5 p.m.

