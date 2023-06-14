MADISON, Wis. -- Madison leaders on Wednesday gave updates on a number of plans aimed at reducing crime and traffic crashes in the city.
During a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Police Chief Shon Barnes and the leaders of several other city departments highlighted the efforts they're taking to make Madison a safer place.
"It does really take an entire city to create a culture of safety and that's what we're trying to do here, whether that's safety around mental health, transportation or just safety in our neighborhoods, it's important that we all be engaged in that to make Madison a safer place," Rhodes-Conway said.
Barnes reported decreases across the board in what the police department considers "significant incidences" -- cases of shots fired, burglaries and stolen vehicles.
So far this year, there have been 71 confirmed incidences of shots fired, which represents a 14.5% decrease compared to 2022.
As of the end of May, there have been 217 reported residential burglaries and 52 non-residential burglaries, representing a 20% reduction compared to the previous three-year average.
Stolen vehicle cases are also down 26% from the previous three-year average. Barnes said there have been 181 stolen vehicles as of June 12.
Although the city is trending in the right direction, Barnes believes there is more than can be done.
“This is an area we really need to have more community cooperation on," Barnes said. "We are still unfortunately seeing keys left in vehicles,we’restill unfortunately seeing vehicles left running. We need your help on this one. We really believe this is one area that we can fix.”
The city's Vision Zero Initiative, a program dedicated to eliminating traffic deaths and severe injuries on roadways, bikeways and sidewalks, is continuously progressing, City Traffic Engineer Yang Tao said.
The initiative has had 23 Safe Streets projects approved in 2023 covering 53 locations. They are working on their first progress report that will be released in the upcoming weeks, according to Tao.
Assistant Fire Chief Ché Stedman said efforts to expand the CARES Team are set to happen in October. CARES was launched in 2021 to respond to non-violent, mental health related 911 calls that would have normally been responded to by law enforcement officers.
CARES currently has two teams that respond Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. In October, they plan to introduce a third CARES team in-service during the week and eventually plan to expand to the weekends.
There are a number of things community members can do to assist these departments in making Madison a safer place, according to Barnes.
Lock your vehicle and remove valuables from it, share the road with bikers and runners, park your vehicle in well-lit areas, obey traffic laws and always report theft/loss promptly.
