City leaders break ground on fleet services building

MADISON, Wis. - City of Madison leaders broke ground at the construction site of the future fleet services building on the city's east side Thursday.

The city of Madison bought the property at 4151 Nakoosa Trail in 2013 where the former Cub Foods grocery store was located. The new building will be a combined facility, merging the existing fire maintenance facility from East Washington Avenue, the communications radio shop from Sayle Street and the fleet services facility from First Street.

The new building will be 105,000 square feet and be a place for service repair for the city's fleet of public safety vehicles, emergency vehicles, public works vehicles, equipment, fire trucks and other service cars, trucks and equipment, according to a press release.

The city will work to earn Leadership in Energy and Environmental design (LEED) certification when building the new facility. The building will be designed, constructed and operated from a sustainable perspective complete with energy efficient and environmentally sustainable, city leaders said.

"I'm really excited for a project like this where we can really demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and, again, set an example," District 15 Alder Grant Foster said.

City leaders expect the fleet services building to be done by fall 2020.

