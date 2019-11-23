City ends 2019 curbside leaf, yard waste pickup

MADISON, Wis. - City officials announced Friday that curbside leaf and yard waste pickup is ending for 2019.

According to a news release, residents should not put yard waste on their curbs for pickup for the rest of the season. Instead, people are instructed to drop yard waste off at a Streets Division drop-off site.

Officials said they can't guarantee another round of waste collection this year because of the likelihood of another winter weather event. Leaves that are left at the curb will likely remain until collection starts again in the spring of 2020, the release said.

If weather allows, Streets Division crews will return to perform leaf and yard waste collection, but it is not guaranteed, according to the release.

Waste drop-off sites are on expanded hours until Dec. 8. They are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week and until 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Locations can be found at 1501 W. Badger Road, 4602 Sycamore Ave., and 402 S. Point Road.

