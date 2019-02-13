City crews remove large piles of excess snow

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - City crews are not only plowing the streets, they are preparing for future storms by removing large amounts of excess snow.

Tractors load the snow into dump trucks and then take it to one of two dump sites in the city.

"It's a slow process, too, because it takes us multiple vehicles and you're just taking the snow, putting it in the truck, taking it away and then you have to wait for that truck to come back," Bryan Johnson with the Madison Streets Division said.

Plowing operations will hopefully be complete by the start of the Wednesday morning's commute, but, drivers should expect a few slick spots, especially on neighborhood streets. Authorities recommend allowing for extra travel time.

