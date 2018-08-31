City, county prepare for water levels to rise as more rain is forecast

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County and City of Madison officials are preparing for water levels to rise and possible flooding with additional rain in this weekend’s forecast.

The level of Lake Monona is up a half inch from Thursday afternoon, according to a release. The forecast calls for storms Friday night and more chances for rain throughout the weekend with a total of two or three inches by the end of the weekend.

Officials are encouraging residents to monitor water levels and sandbags throughout the weekend.

Because of the high lake levels and the amount of floating debris in the water, boat launches in Monona and Madison are closed until further notice, according to the release.

Residents who need to park their boats on the street may do so for the time being without receiving a parking citation, but police are asking residents to park their boats in front of their own properties, officials said.

4 Photos

Parking restrictions on Williamson Street and portions of East Washington Avenue have been extended through next week, according to Madison alder Ledell Zellers.

The city said Williamson Street will remain open to four lanes of traffic. Staff have determined that additional lanes of traffic need to be open until the danger of flooding has passed. The Madison Police Department is providing additional enforcement of the 25 mph speed limit of Williamson St. At this time, East Johnson remains closed and open lanes on East Washington Avenue are determined by the amount of pooling that occurs.

City of Madison boat launches are now open, according to a city news release. Boaters must exercise caution while accessing piers and be aware of floating debris. Slow-no-wake restrictions are in effect on all area lakes.