City committee passes plan to eliminate 21 parking spaces for bike lane revamp

MADISON, Wis. - Nearly two dozen parking spots might disappear from the near east side to make room for bicyclists.

That’s under a plan passed by the Pedestrian, Bicycle and Motor Vehicle Commission Tuesday night, looking to renovate bicycle lanes along Winnebago Street. The proposal has two options – narrow the street by 2 feet – this one, recommended by city engineers after public input – or eliminate one side of street parking.

Marie Jacobson is one of half a dozen east side residents who were in attendance to speak for or against either option.

“To lose 21 spaces,” Jacobson said. “These people live on Winnebago – they’re not a mile away, they’re not bicycling, they live there.”

“I bike every day all year round, so I support bicycling,” said Michael Matheson, also speaking to the commission. “If you remove all that parking what you are going to do is transfer a large volume of traffic.”

The commission ultimately voted to go with option 2, considered the safer for bicyclists.

“How do you increase people’s use of bike facilities?” said alderwoman Rebecca Kemble, who voted for the second option. “You make it safer and more comfortable.”

Jacobson was not happy with the decision.

“What about the people who gave input back to the city with option 1?” she said. “Where’s their voice?”

The plan now goes to the Board of Public Works in April.