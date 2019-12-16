City clerk's office encourages voters to check voter registration status

Copyright 2019 CNN

MADISON, Wis. - Following a court decision that will require the registration of up to 234,000 voters to be tossed out, the City of Madison Clerk's Office is encouraging voters to verify their registration status.

On Friday, A Wisconsin judge ordered that the registration of the voters in question must be tossed out because they may have moved, a victory for conservatives that could make it more difficult for people to vote next year in the key swing state.

According to a news release, voters who have Internet access can easily check their status by visiting MyVote.wi.gov. Near the top of the page are "Search by Name" and "My Voter Info" buttons that prompts voters to enter their information.

Just underneath the voter's name is a status section that will confirm whether the voter is registered to vote. If voters see a green button that says "Click Here to Confirm Your Address," that means the Elections Commission believes you have moved.

City officials said it is imperative that voters click the green button to confirm their address if it is accurate.

Anyone without Internet access is encouraged to contact the City Clerk's Office to verify their registration status, the release said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.