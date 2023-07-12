MADISON, Wis. -- A yearslong redevelopment of a formerly vacant site at the intersection of two major roads on Madison's east side has officially wrapped up.
City leaders, community members and representatives of Gorman & Company on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the Union Corners development at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
The 11-acre site once home to a battery manufacturing plant ended up in the city's hands after sitting vacant for years beginning in the early 2000s. The city hoped to transform the site into a mixed use development, which began to come to fruition nearly a decade ago.
Today, the site is home to a UW Health clinic and multiple apartment buildings with street-level retail.
The most recent phase of the project, dubbed Nexus at Union Corners, opened its doors last year. It's made up of 105 market-rate apartments and 20,000 square feet of retail space.
"We take a lot of pride in saying to the city what we were going to do and actually fulfilling our promise and the fact that these retail bays -- which aren't yet filled -- hold a lot of promise in and of themselves for neighborhood services that can connect with neighborhood residents," said Ted Matkom, the Wisconsin market president for Gorman & Company, said.
With multiple phases of construction, he added, city officials and nearby residents have been able to provide feedback at numerous parts of the project to make sure it fills the area's needs.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.