MADISON, Wis. -- A yearslong redevelopment of a formerly vacant site at the intersection of two major roads on Madison's east side has officially wrapped up.

City leaders, community members and representatives of Gorman & Company on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the Union Corners development at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street.