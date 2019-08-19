City attorney's office sends letter asking council to remove Visions nightclub's liquor license

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison City Attorney's Office is seeking to revoke the liquor license at Visions nightclub, eight months after a shooting and stabbing outside the building injured multiple people.

Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy cited multiple violations of city ordinances in a 56-page document asking the city's common council to revoke the nightclub's Class B liquor license and 21+ entertainment license.

The complaint alleges that neighbors living near the nightclub have complained to the city and alders for years about disturbances at Visions that negatively impacted their quality of life.

Zilavy lists more than 50 times since 2012 when officers from the Madison Police Department were dispatched or went to Visions or the surrounding area because of disturbances.

In December 2018, multiple people were hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing at the nightclub, leading the area's former alder to circulate a petition seeking to revoke the liquor license.

Several days after the shooting, Madison police and city officials met with the nightclub's owners to discuss Visions' security plan, according to the complaint from the City Attorney's Office.

The complaint says a city building inspector saw a number of issues that concerned him, including unpermitted work in the basement and viewing booths on the main floor that he believed were not approved for construction.

The building inspector discovered an official notice was issued in September 2004 directing Visions to remove the booths and go through the appropriate approval process.

On Dec. 14, 2018, he issued an official notice directing Visions to obtain the required building permit and inspections for the booths that were installed without approval. As of Aug. 15, Visions had not complied with the official notice, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue went to Visions to perform multiple compliance checks in June 2019. During the first visit, he discovered there was no licensed operator on the premises. During the second check, the agent discovered Visions was not buying alcohol from a licensed wholesaler, and instead, they were buying bottles at retail and refilling them on site.

The common council had previously granted a renewal of Visions' liquor and adult entertainment licenses until June 30, 2020, according to the complaint.

The nightclub's owners and attorney have been summoned and required to appear before the city's Alcohol License Review Committee on Aug. 21.

