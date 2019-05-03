News

Cincinnati's Flying Pig Marathon weekend begins, Wisconsin man won last year

Posted: May 03, 2019 07:36 AM CDT

CINCINNATI, Ohio - It's a big weekend for runners in Cincinnati.

Some 37,000 people are registered for events and races of a variety of lengths that begin Friday and culminate with Sunday's full marathon. Runners are expected this weekend from all 50 states and 29 countries.

Last year's winners are returning. Twenty-nine-year-old Aaron Viets of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, won the men's division in a time of 2:29:37. Twenty-six-year-old Caitlin Keen, a former Cincinnatian now living in Fort Worth, Texas, won her hometown marathon last year in 2:46:41.

The Flying Pig Marathon dates to 1999, deriving its name from the city's "Porkopolis" nickname, related to its 19th century pork-packing era.

 

