WAUKESHA, Wis. — At Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha, Pastor Mark Roberts is seeing his community step up following a plane crash that took the life of a young parishioner.
Since last Wednesday morning when 8-year-old Colin Strebe died in Watertown after boarding a 4-seat aircraft that ultimately crashed, the church community has been donating to a memorial fund in his honor.
“There’s just so many people that want to do something to honor Colin, so we said, 'Yeah let’s get on board and help that happen,'” Roberts said.
Strebe’s parents reached out to the church to set up the Upward Sports and Youth Ministry Memorial Fund so that kids like their son could get involved.
The 8-year-old’s family has been a part of Fox River Christian Church since before Strebe was born, so Pastor Roberts has known the young boy all his life.
“He’s quiet but he was curious like every 8-year-old young man is, and he sought to understand and fix things and see how things work,” he recalled. “He loved his friends and he loved it here at church and he loved participating.”
He said Strebe’s favorite sports were soccer and basketball but he also liked helping out the church in any way he could, from cleaning to getting other kids engaged in ministry.
In a letter to families of Summit View Elementary, the school Strebe attended, Principal Garret Shesky said in part that “Colin was a valuable member of our school community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Colin was an exceptional student who brought so much joy enthusiasm and kindness to our school and will be fondly remembered.”
Roberts said as the fund grows, they will continue to work with family to make sure it’s used how they think the 8-year-old would’ve wanted.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.