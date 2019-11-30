Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Christmas tree sales begin for holiday season Christmas tree sales begin for holiday season

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Add a Christmas tree to your Black Friday shopping list because local vendors are in business for the holiday season.

Eugster's Farm Market is selling Christmas trees for the first time in over 25 years. Owner Joe Eugster planted his trees 10 years ago.

"A lot of work goes into a Christmas tree. People don't understand, between the shearing them every year and the mowing and just the general upkeep of the ground," Eugster said.

There are hundreds of trees available, including different types.

"Trees hold needles better than others, like the Fraser fir and the balsam fir. You're going to pay a little more for those trees, but they retain their needles really nice," Eugster said.

Eugster said even the mess is worth the beauty of having a Christmas tree.

"Any tree is a beautiful tree if it's a live tree," Eugster said.

Eugster Farm Market is selling Christmas trees until Dec. 19.

