Christian Yelich wins 2019 National League Hank Aaron Award
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Despite an injury-shortened season, Christian Yelich is still the National League's top offensive player.
That's at least according to the voters who selected the Brewers outfielder to be the N.L.'s Hank Aaron Award recipient for the second straight season.
Yelich led the league in batting average (.329) and on-base percentage (.429), led the Majors in slugging (.671) and finished fourth in the N.L. in home runs (44), even though he missed the season's final three weeks after a kneecap injury in Miami.
Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout, who also missed the final portion of the season with an injury, won the American League's Hank Aaron Award.
