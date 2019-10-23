Chocolate Shoppe to serve free ice cream on final weekend at Atwood location

MADISON, Wis. - Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream plans to thank customers with free ice cream Saturday, as employees prepare to leave the company'​​​​​​s well-loved walk up window on Madison's east side.

Customers can stop by the Atwood location for a free single scoop on Oct. 26 while supplies last.

The company rented out the space for the last six years, but it was recently sold. Earlier this month, Chocolate Shoppe owner, David Deadman, filed a civil lawsuit against the buildings new owners, D Port Properties, when Chocolate Shoppe employees were locked out of the building. That lawsuit was settled this week, according to a Facebook post by the Chocolate Shoppe.

Chocolate Shoppe employees will serve ice cream through the Atwood window for the final time on Friday and Saturday.

"We are fortunate to have had the past six years as part of the Atwood neighborhood. For all who have supported us throughout the years, we sincerely appreciate you," staff said in the Facebook post.

Deadman said it is unclear what the company's next move will be, but hopes to find a new home in the neighborhood.

