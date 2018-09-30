News

Chocolate Shoppe robbed on city's east side, police say

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 08:38 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2018 08:38 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a suspect they say fled on foot after a robbery was reported at an ice cream parlor on the city's east side Saturday afternoon. 

Officers arrived at the Chocolate Shoppe on the 2300 block of Atwood Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report. The cashier told police the suspect walked up to the window and demanded money, saying he did not want to shoot the cashier.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. A weapon was not displayed. 

Police said the suspect, a man in his early to mid-20s, was wearing a white hoodie, black baseball cap and blue jeans. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration