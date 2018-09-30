Chocolate Shoppe robbed on city's east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a suspect they say fled on foot after a robbery was reported at an ice cream parlor on the city's east side Saturday afternoon.
Officers arrived at the Chocolate Shoppe on the 2300 block of Atwood Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report. The cashier told police the suspect walked up to the window and demanded money, saying he did not want to shoot the cashier.
The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. A weapon was not displayed.
Police said the suspect, a man in his early to mid-20s, was wearing a white hoodie, black baseball cap and blue jeans.
