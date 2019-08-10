Chocolate Shoppe partners with Henry Vilas Zoo for Create a Flavor contest

Amy Stocklein Bears on the Moon sundae

MADISON, Wis. - The Chocolate Shoppe has partnered with Henry Vilas Zoo for its Create a Flavor contest.

The company made the announcement on its Facebook page Aug. 2.

Customers can submit their ideas to the Chocolate Shoppe website or in person at any of the company's Madison locations.

The contest will run through Aug. 31. The person with the winning flavor will earn a yearlong supply of the company's ice cream. The winner will also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo, an offer good for up to six people.

