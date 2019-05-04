Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream to open zoo walk-up window, close Monroe Street location

Amy Stocklein Bears on the Moon sundae

MADISON, Wis. - You'll soon be able to enjoy 24 of Madison's most celebrated ice cream varieties at Henry Vilas Zoo, where local favorite establishment Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will be opening a new walk-up window.

According to a Facebook post, zoogoers will be able to get some ice cream and chill out with the polar bears and penguins starting Friday.

While the new zoo location is sure to be a people pleaser, it comes with the bittersweet news that the business's Monroe Street location will be shutting its doors Sunday.

"Thank you to everyone who welcomed us into the Monroe Street community," the post read. "We appreciate your continued support of our Madison-made ice cream, and look forward to serving you at our other Madison-area locations."

The beloved ice cream shop also has locations on Atwood Avenue, State Street, Fordem Avenue and Midvale Boulevard as well as in Fitchburg and Middleton.

