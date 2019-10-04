Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. files lawsuit against new owners after being locked out
MADISON, Wis. - The Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of its Atwood Avenue location, one day after the new owners locked them out.
According to court records, Chocolate Shoppe owner David Deadman filed the civil lawsuit Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, the new owners are not honoring the Chocolate Shoppe's current lease.
The hostile relationship forced the walk-up location to close for the rest of the 2019 season.
