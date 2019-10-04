Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. announces return to Atwood Avenue location Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. announces return to Atwood Avenue location

MADISON, Wis. - The Chocolate Shoppe has been granted temporary approval to return to its location on Atwood Avenue and reopen for business.

"We are happy to report that we have been granted approval to return to our Atwood shoppe and reopen for business. Things are still up in the air, but we're excited to say we'll be back up and running sometime tomorrow afternoon," Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. said in a Facebook post Friday.

This comes after Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. owner David Deadman filed a lawsuit against D Port Properties, owners of the building the ice cream shop leases from.

Casey Davenport, an owner of D Port Properties, said Deadman's lease with previous owners ended on Sept. 30 and there was not a lease agreement between them.

"We will have to evict him because he is refusing to leave," Davenport said.

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. said it is letting the lawyers deal with the situation. Its lawyers did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.

Davenport said he bought the building with the intention of starting his own ice cream shop.

"We will sell whatever kind of ice cream. It will be a very local ice cream. We would like to stay with the Chocolate Shoppe perhaps, even though he has been a bully through this entire process," Davenport said.

The Atwood neighborhood is surprised by the sudden closure of this Chocolate Shoppe location.

"I'm just numb about it," Katie Miller said. "I mean, life happens, but I don't think the new owners of the building are going to realize how big of an impact this little shop has on this entire community and Madison itself."

Davenport said the neighborhood would rally around the new ice cream shop and owners.

"Am I afraid that everybody is on Dave's side on Facebook because he started this little slander-fest? I'm not afraid of that," Davenport said. "The neighborhood will understand that Dave is just trying to slander a really kind, generous, family company."

