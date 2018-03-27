Chocolate Shoppe giving out free scoops for March Madness

MADISON, Wis. - In honor of March Madness, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. created "Ice Cream Madness" where people will be able to get a free scoop of the winning flavor April 3.

Chocolate Shoppe paired each of its super-premium ice cream flavors with all of the March Madness teams, according to a Facebook post. As the games go on and the teams advance, that flavor advances too.

Now that it's down to the final four, the free scoop will be Cookie Dough for Kansas, Blue Moon for Michigan, Green Tea for Loyola-Chicago and Zanzibar Chocolate for Villanova.

The Final Four games are this weekend, with the National Championship game on Monday, April 2.

The winning flavor will be available for free the day after the game at all of the Madison locations.