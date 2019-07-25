Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to investigate hospitalizations possibly caused by vaping

MILWAUKEE - The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin partnered with the state Thursday to investigate hospitalizations possibly caused by vaping.

According to a news release, the hospital reported eight cases of teenagers with seriously damaged lungs in July. The state has been investigating the possible causes of these cases, but all eight patients said they vaped in the weeks leading up to being hospitalized.

E-cigarette cartridges have toxic chemicals that can damage lungs. With both vaping and e-cigarettes being relatively new, the long-term effects from using them are not fully known.

Symptoms that the patients had were shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, coughing and weight loss. The cases had varying ranges of severity with these symptoms.

For more information about vaping, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has additional background and resources at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/tobaccoischanging/.

