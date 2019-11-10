Programming Notice

Children's Business Fair shows off young entrepreneurs

Posted: Nov 09, 2019 08:58 PM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 08:58 PM CST

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Child entrepreneurs from around the state showed off their ideas in Stoughton on Saturday. 

The Children's Business Fair gives kids the opportunity to launch their own startups by developing a brand, creating a product, building a marketing strategy and opening for customers. 

All 34 entrepreneurs were under 15 years old. 

In its third year, the fair added a training program to help the kids train for financial planning and business communication development. 

"Being introverted, it's kind of nice to get myself out there and learning how to run a business and be a leader," said entrepreneur Noah. "People just kind of treat you older than you are. And, of course, you make money, so it's a win-win." 

