Children learn to water ski for free from Mad-City Ski Team

Children from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County had the opportunity to learn water skiing for free Sunday from members of the Mad-City Ski Team.

Big Brothers Big Sisters works to give children opportunities they may not have access to otherwise by partnering children, or “littles,” age 6-18 with “bigs,” or adults 21 and older.

At the water ski event at Law Park in Madison, both “bigs” and “littles” were able to get in on the fun.

The Mad-City Ski Team lent the pairs equipment and gear and drove the pairs around in boats between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For big sister Beth and little sister Vanessa, these types of bonding activities are what make their relationship so strong.

“We just love spending time together and figuring out what we like to do together,” Beth said. “So, we like to check out different activities, concerts, movies, art activities.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters strives to give every child the chance to succeed and thrive in life.

“I like being in the program because I get to meet new people, and I also get to spend time with my best friend, Beth,” Vanessa said.

Later on Sunday, the Mad-City Ski Team made a splash themselves in their ski show at Law Park.

