Children in Boys & Girls Club learn football for free from former NFL player

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Former Wisconsin Badger and NFL wide receiver Lee Evans taught children not only the fundamentals of football, but also the life skills that come with the sport.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County offered children a free, three-day football camp that was taught by volunteer coaches, including Evans. The children enhanced their football skills by learning the basics of football through practices.

The Lee Evans Teambuilding and Football Camp, led by Evans himself, taught children skills in team building and sportsmanship.

"[The children were] learning how to work with different people, different teams," Evans said. "You know, even picking the teams. Some kids want to play with each other, but you break them up and now they got to play against [each other] and learn to play with some different kids. I think it's great."

Both boys and girls played in the camp, as anyone from the Boys & Girls Club was invited to participate.

The children received free breakfasts and lunches at the camp, thanks to the help of sponsors including The Tom Gugel Family Fund, Milio's Sandwiches, Hy-Vee and Festival Foods.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.