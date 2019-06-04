Child suffers minor injuries after falling out second-floor window in Lake Delton

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LAKE DELTON, Wis. - An 18-month-old child has only minor injuries after falling out of a second-floor window on Saturday.

Lake Delton police officers arrived at a home Saturday after a neighbor called them. The neighbor said they saw young children throwing toys out the window and felt the situation was unsafe. When officers got there, the window had been closed, and they advised the family member make sure the window was secured.

Later the children were able to open the window again, and the 18-month old fell out. The child was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the American Family Children’s Hospital where they were later released.

Lake Delton police reported the incident to Child Protective Services and said they will forward the case to the district attorney.



