Child suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash
Alcohol believed to be a factor.
TOWN OF EMMET, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured, including a child.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Highway M and Rhine Road in the Town of Emmet for an ATV crash.
Officials said a 48-year-old man from Watertown was driving a 2003 Honda ATV with a 9-year-old passenger from Rio. The driver lost control at the intersection, causing the ATV to roll over and throw both the driver and passenger off the vehicle.
The child was flown to Children's Hospital in Madison with serious, life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to a Watertown hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials believe alcohol was a factor.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Live on King Street concert moved indoors Friday for inclement weather
Next Story
Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair marks 50th anniversary, closes unexpectedly for thunderstorm
Local And Regional News
- Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair marks 50th anniversary, closes unexpectedly for thunderstorm
- UPDATE: Madison Police release new details after shots fired at Shake the Lake
- Madison police chief, mayor respond to Shake the Lake incident
- Shots fired at Shake the Lake on Monona Terrace
- Multiple power outrages after severe weather sweeps through the area
- Parts of state highway shut down after tree hits power line near Juneau