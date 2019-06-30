Child suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash

TOWN OF EMMET, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured, including a child.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Highway M and Rhine Road in the Town of Emmet for an ATV crash.

Officials said a 48-year-old man from Watertown was driving a 2003 Honda ATV with a 9-year-old passenger from Rio. The driver lost control at the intersection, causing the ATV to roll over and throw both the driver and passenger off the vehicle.

The child was flown to Children's Hospital in Madison with serious, life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to a Watertown hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials believe alcohol was a factor.

