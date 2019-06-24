Child missing in Wisconsin River found Monday, sheriff says

PHOTOS: Divers, boaters part of search team on Wisconsin River Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. - The body of an 11-year-old boy missing in the Wisconsin River was found Monday morning, according to the Adams County sheriff.

Sheriff Brent York told News 3 Now the body of Jamison Miller was found near the Kilbourn Dam around 7:30 a.m.

Crews had been searching for Miller since last Tuesday, when he went underwater while swimming with family in the river.

Friends and family held a vigil for Miller Saturday afternoon.

Diving operations were suspended on Sunday, but crews remained on the river Monday.

