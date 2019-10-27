Child expected to survive after struck by car in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a child is expected to survive after being struck by a car over the weekend.
Police were called to the accident at an intersection on Milwaukee's northwest side around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the child's injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the accident was not the result of reckless driving and that the driver was not taken into custody.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the crash comes two days after a driver ran a red light and struck a 6-year-old girl, her 4-year-old sister and 10-year-old cousin as they crossed the street in north Milwaukee. The 6-year-old died at the scene, and the two other children suffered serious injuries.
