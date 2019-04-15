Child ejected from car during crash in Sauk County

TOWNSHIP OF SPRING GREEN, Wis. - A 5-year-old suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from a car in Sauk County on Sunday morning.

The crash involved two vehicles on County Highway JJ and Peck Road in the Township of Spring Green and took place around 11 a.m.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Fusion, driven by Asher Shreeran, 37 of Lone Rock, was headed southbound on Peck Road when it failed to yield to the right ofway of another car headed eastbound on County Highway JJ. Hannah Brown, 23, of Lone Rock, was driving the vehicle headed eastbound.

A 5-year-old boy was ejected from the Ford Fusion and suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Madison, according to a release by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Dept.

Shreeran and another passenger, a 9-year-old boy, were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Madison with minor injuries. Brown was also transferred to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Shreeran will be ticketed for failure to yield to the right of way from a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.