Chief Koval: Flaws in juvenile justice system contribute to increase in stolen autos

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police Chief Mike Koval said in a blog post Thursday that the increasing trend of stolen autos is in part connected to a group of juveniles who are chronic offenders.

According to Koval, Madison police respond to reports of stolen autos on "an almost daily basis," which has created frustration among communities that feel there have not been enough arrests and police action.

Contrary to that belief, Koval said that police are indeed making arrests, but officers are growing frustrated that the juvenile justice system is "releasing people just as fast as arrests are made" in a case of "revolving door malady."

In his post, Koval said that from the beginning of 2018 through July 19, 32 juveniles have accounted for 22 percent of all juvenile contacts in property crime, crime against persons and stolen auto incidents. These 32 have been involved in 37 stolen auto incidents, 24 persons-related incidents, 46 property-related incidents and one drug-related incident.

In some of these cases, Koval said that juveniles were already wearing court-ordered GPSmonitoring devices from previous incidents.

Koval said that the car thefts are bold and reckless and that the juveniles are not hesitating to attempt to escape law enforcement while driving stolen vehicles. In one case that is still being investigated, the offenders also broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman who lived there.

Officers are aware of who the repeat offenders are, Koval said. The Police Department's gang unit, community policing teams and neighborhood will be part of a coordinated response to this trend in an attempt to change the perception that juveniles can commit crimes across the city with little resistance or consequence.

Additionally, Koval said that a public awareness campaign has been alerting families, nonprofits, social services and other groups that these juveniles haveproven that the juvenile justice system has failed to, "alter outcomes which can only lead to 'adult' sanctions in the near future."

Kovalended his post by adding that the police will continue their response, but the juvenile justice system must also coordinate to make change.





