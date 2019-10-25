Chief deputy for Rock County Sheriff's Office retiring after 37 years of service

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Rock County Sheriff's Office chief deputy plans to retire at the end of the year.

Barb Barrington-Tillman has been with the Sheriff's Office for more than 37 years,

Her last day will be December 16, according to Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson.

Barrington-Tillman was employed by the Beloit Police Department for more than four years before joining the Sheriff's Office in 1982.

Knudson described Barrington-Tillman as a "critical and integral part of the Sheriff's Office. She has left her mark on nearly every aspect of our organization and has been an amazing leader who will be sorely missed."

Barrington-Tillman was also a founding member of the Wisconsin Association of Women Police and served on the board of directors as vice president.