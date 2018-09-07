News

Chicago officers accused in crash data-for-bribes case

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers are accused of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes from a suburban attorney-referral service for contact information of people recently involved in traffic accidents.

An indictment unsealed Friday says they used their access to crash reports before they were publicly available to forward details to the National Attorney Referral Service, giving it a jump on soliciting the people as clients.

Kevin Tate, 47, and Milot Cadichon, 46, face bribery and conspiracy charges. The referral-service owner, 55-year-old Richard Burton, of Bloomingdale, faces the conspiracy charge.

Burton allegedly paid Cadichon at least $7,350 and Tate at least $6,000 between 2015 and 2017.

Messages left for Burton Friday weren't returned. Names of the officers' attorneys aren't in court filings.

The conspiracy charge alone carries a five-year maximum prison sentence.

