CHICAGO -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will not be Chicago's new police superintendent, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday.
Johnson instead appointed Larry Snelling to the role. He will be formally introduced on Monday. Snelling was serving as chief of the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism.
"Chief Snelling is a proven leader who has the experience and the respect of his peers to help ensure the safety and well-being of city residents, and address the complex challenges we all face related to community safety," Johnson said.
Snelling was chosen over Barnes and Angel Novalez, who is the department's chief of constitutional policing and reform. Snelling replaces former Superintendent David Brown.
"I want to give special thanks to Chief Barnes and Chief Novalez, exceptional officers who I was honored to meet and engage with around their views on policing and public safety," Johnson said.
Snelling was born and raised in Chicago, and earned his bachelor's degree in adult education from DePaul University. He joined the Chicago Police Department in 1992 and was promoted last year to lead the Bureau of Counterterrorism.
"It is a tremendous honor to answer the call to serve my hometown and the people of Chicago," Snelling said. "It is also a tremendous responsibility, and one that I do not take lightly."
Snelling's appointment is subject to City Council approval.
