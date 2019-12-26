Chicago man struck by train in suburban Milwaukee dies
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, say a Chicago man has died after being struck by a train on Tuesday.
Authorities say the 33-year-old man was struck early in the morning in the Milwaukee suburb. The conductor saw the man on the tracks, but the train was unable to stop in time.
Emergency crews searched for the man and found him alongside the train. He was unconscious and died later that afternoon. The accident remains under investigation.
