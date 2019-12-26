Chicago man struck by train in suburban Milwaukee dies

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, say a Chicago man has died after being struck by a train on Tuesday.

Authorities say the 33-year-old man was struck early in the morning in the Milwaukee suburb. The conductor saw the man on the tracks, but the train was unable to stop in time.

Emergency crews searched for the man and found him alongside the train. He was unconscious and died later that afternoon. The accident remains under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.