Chicago homicide suspect arrested in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - A man wanted in a Chicago homicide case has been arrested in central Wisconsin.

Federal marshals and Stevens Point police arrested the 22-year-old man Wednesday afternoon near the University of Wisconsin campus. Police say he tried to flee as they served a warrant, jumped out of a window and ran through a campus parking lot before he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Portage County Jail. Authorities did not identify the homicide for which the man is wanted.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.