News

Chevy Chase to visit Milwaukee for special showing of 'Christmas Vacation'

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 04:04 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 04:07 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Chevy Chase, star of the widely beloved movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," is coming Dec. 27 to Milwaukee's Riverside Theater for a special 30th anniversary screening of the holiday classic.

Following the showing of the movie on the big screen, Chase will stick around to tell stories from throughout his career and answer audience questions.

In a Facebook post, Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall announced that presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday at noon with special code "CHEVY."

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration