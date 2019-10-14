Chevy Chase to visit Milwaukee for special showing of 'Christmas Vacation'

MILWAUKEE - Chevy Chase, star of the widely beloved movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," is coming Dec. 27 to Milwaukee's Riverside Theater for a special 30th anniversary screening of the holiday classic.

Following the showing of the movie on the big screen, Chase will stick around to tell stories from throughout his career and answer audience questions.

In a Facebook post, Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall announced that presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday at noon with special code "CHEVY."

