Cher offers to pay legal fees for security guard fired from West High

MADISON, Wis. - After a black security assistant at Madison's West High School was fired Wednesday for using the N-word to ask a student to stop calling him by it, American singer and 'Goddess of Pop' Cher tweeted that she would incur expenses for anyone who sued Madison Metropolitan School District Education Board.

MMSD has a zero tolerance policy for staff saying the racial slur, leading to Marion Anderson's termination. Anderson argues his case is different because he was asking a student to stop using the term.

In response to a Tweet by reporter Madalyn O'Neill, Cher asked how people could be so disrespectful.

How Can Ppl Be This Disrespectful⁉️A Beloved,Man of Color Just Passed,& Our Nations Mourning Him.Cong.Elijah Cummings FOUGHT FOR JUSTICE.He Was loved & Feared. If You Want To sue MMSD Ed.Board I Will Incur Your expenses.🕊EC — Cher (@cher) October 18, 2019

Recent comments are in support of Cher's Tweet.

Students and staff at West High School walked out of school Friday morning and marched to the district administration building two miles away to speak with district administrators about reinstating Anderson and reviewing the zero-tolerance policy.

