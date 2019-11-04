Cher coming to Madison in 2020

Programming Notice

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 09:08 AM CST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:41 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - If you "believe in life after love," then April 9, 2020, is a date you'll want to mark in your calendar, as Cher is coming to the Kohl Center.

According to a release, Cher has extended her Here We Go Again Tour. Nile Rodgers & Chic will continue performing during Cher's tour.

Tickets for Cher's show will go on sale for the general public Nov. 8. Citi card members and fan club members will have access to purchase presale tickets Nov. 5 through Nov. 7.

Cher will also perform at Resch Center in Green Bay on April 13.

