Chemicals found in Madison area well

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Water Utility sent out a precautionary warning of contaminants found in drinking water stemming from two of its wells. They've tested all 22 of the wells several times and through sensitive tests, found the biggest area of concern came from well 15 on East Washington Avenue.

"The EPA doesn't regulate preflourinated compounds in drinking water yet, but they do have kind of a health advisory goal that's been set at about double what we've set at .07 parts per billion," said Amy Barrilleaux, the public information officer at Madison Water Utility.

Barrilleaux thinks these compounds may trace back several years ago at the Truax air field or old landfills, and finally made their way back into the water you may be drinking today.

"It's not an immediate concern, but it's something that we are looking at," she said.

She added this is nothing to be alarmed by for those in the affected area on this map:

Although Barrilleaux says it's nothing for consumers to be on high alert for, she did say she notified the DNR and the alder for district 15 in case citizens expressed their concerns or had questions.

"It's three hundredths of a part of one billion parts which doesn't mean it's not harmful but it's something that has to build up and up and up in one's body and the water supply for it to be a substantial threat," said David Ahrens, alder for district 15.

Barrilleaux said it's perfectly fine to continue drinking the water and you should only be concerned if you've been drinking copious amounts of water from this well for your entire life on a consistent basis. She added she will continue working with the DNR, the Truax air base and local landfills near the well to pinpoint where the contaminants derived from and how they can prevent the levels from increasing in the water.

"It's hard because we want to be transparent and we want to talk to people about what's happening with their water and we don't want to concern people but we feel like people have a right to know," she said.