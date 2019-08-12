Cheese lovers unite at Curdfest

MADISON, Wis. - Cheese lovers unite!

Curdfest returned to Breese Stevens Field on Sunday, and participants had some pretty high expectations for what they were looking for.

"For fresh curds, you're obviously looking for the squeakiness, the freshness" said cheese curd lover Matt Harrington. "Especially at Curdfest, you're looking for seasonings and a way to present the cheese curds."

Food vendors competed for awards honoring the best fresh curd, best fried curd and most creative use of curds.

Curd eaters also participated in a cheese curd-eating competition.

There were also some foods lighter in lactose for those who don't love cheese.

