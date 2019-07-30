Cheers to Lingonberry Llama in Belleville, where everybody knows your name

BELLEVILLE, Wis. - For those of you who have watched the show “Cheers,” you’re probably familiar with the theme song, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.”

“Sometimes you want to go

Where everybody knows your name,

and they're always glad you came.

You wanna be where you can see,

our troubles are all the same

You wanna be where everybody knows

Your name.“

Since photojournalist Kathy King and I visited Lingonberry Llama Cafe in downtown Belleville, I can’t get this song out of my head because this is Belleville’s version of “Cheers” -- minus the alcohol.

Lingonberry Llama has only been open for about nine months but already it is doing something amazing for the villagers. It is providing a gathering place, a community center of sorts, and it is giving yet another reason for all of us to visit Belleville.

The Llama is owned by Jon Cleveland, a transplant from Owen-Withee, and his family. The plan was to serve great coffee and some awesome baked goods. But it ended up doing so much more than that and has been recognized by Reader’s Digest as one of the “nicest places in America.”

Don’t believe me? Watch this special Do Something Good story and then take a drive to Belleville to get a shot of espresso and a Lingonberry cookie. Trust me on this one.

