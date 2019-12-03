Charges reduced in 2018 Freakfest Halloween homicide
MADISON, Wis. - Charges have been reduced for a woman accused of fatally shooting a man during Madison's Freakfest Halloween celebration last year.
Twenty-two-year-old Kenyairra Gadson was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Steven Villegas who was killed in a city parking ramp in October 2018.
Dane County Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller says the reduced charge of first-degree reckless homicide limits Gadson's bid to justify the shooting as self-defense. Gadson's attorney calls the move "gamesmanship."
The State Journal reports Gadson told police she didn't know Villegas and had only fired the gun to scare a group of adversaries away from her and another person. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence. First-degree reckless homicide carries a maximum of 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Four teens injured during crash in Green County, deputies say
Next Story
All lanes on Highway 138 closed for semitruck recovery
Local And Regional News
- All lanes on Highway 138 closed for semitruck recovery
- Students fighting sparked Waukesha shooting
- Police: Teen stabbed officer at Oshkosh high school
- DNR: Nine-day gun deer harvest down 25% from 2018
- Wisconsin researchers find microplastics in Boundary Waters
- Madison fire officials investigate Thanksgiving eve garage fire