Man charged with hiding corpse of woman whose remains were found in Adams County

Wisconsin DOJ

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has announced that charges were filed against a man it says is connected to the death of a woman whose remains were found in Adams County last month.

According to a news release, Robert J. Olson is charged with hiding a corpse, providing false information on a missing person and obstructing an officer.

A hunter discovered the human remains in a wooded area Nov. 23. Officials later confirmed that the remains were those of Annastasia N. Evans, 24, of Dane County.

An investigation is ongoing.

