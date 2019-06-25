Charges against Racine father in infant's death dismissed

The case involving Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee is expected to be decided sometime in June by the U.S. Supreme Court.

RACINE, Wis. - Charges against a Racine man accused in the death of his infant son have been dismissed.

Attorneys for Josue Santiago-Vazques argued the death of the 3-month-old boy in April 2017 could have been caused by a seizure because of a rare bleeding disorder.

Santiago-Vazques was charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a doctor at Children's Hospital said the baby had hemorrhaging which was usually consistent with shaking. On Monday another doctor testified in Racine County Circuit Court that both the child's parents were carriers of the bleeding disorder, which could have caused the infant's death.

The Journal Times says Judge Wynne Laufenberg dismissed the case.

