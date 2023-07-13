Channel 3000 celebrates 25 years of informing the community

It's a big day for us here at Channel 3000 and WISC-TV -- Channel 3000 launched 25 years ago today on July 13, 1998.
It wasn't our first website -- there was a wisctv.com dating back to the mid 1990s -- but that day did mark the beginning of a new approach to local news websites that wasn't really seen at the time.
Channel 3000 was one of the first local news sites in Wisconsin to provide new articles every day -- and beyond what viewers were seeing on the news every night at 5, 6 and 10.
Even more rare for that era, when it launched, Channel 3000 had its own dedicated staff whose sole job was to post articles online.
"I think it was very rare, especially in the size market we were in. It was very, very rare," Tom Bier, the former news director and later general manager of WISC-TV who helped launch Channel 3000, said. "Most stations were cutting and pasting and just taking your TV scripts and putting them online. The three journalists that we had were able to take the content, rewrite it, work with a reporter in the newsroom, because we were adjacent to them, and put copy on that was really meant more for online than on TV."
It was a novel idea at the time, as many media companies were trying out how best to use the Internet.
"Everybody was looking at what the Internet was going to be. But the media, radio and TV and newspapers knew that they had a role in this, it was going to be big," Bier said.
What's with the name?
It's something we hear a lot -- if you're a part of WISC-TV/News 3 Now, why is the site named Channel 3000?
There's a bit of a story there, Bier says.
Bier had a friend at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis -- the CBS affiliate, Channel 4 -- that had helped their site at the time, channel4000.com. That site became a success, and several other "Channel x-Thousands" popped up across the country. After hearing his friend speak at a news directors conference about the success of the WCCO site, Bier asked him to set one up in Madison.
But there was another benefit to the Channel 3000 name -- it stood out among the other outlets in Madison and southern Wisconsin.
"Most organizations were doing that, taking their name, newspaper name, or TV or radio station name, and just using that as a .com. We felt that that limited our reach," Bier said. "In other words, even though we were the strong number one station, it would really serve us well, but if our competitors had a loyal following, what would bring them to a station that they in one form or another might not prefer? So we thought it gave us a broader opportunity to reach a new audience."
The name also provided another opportunity to stress that the content was not just going to be a rehash of what you saw on TV every night.
"I mean, we understood that it was a new medium," Bier said. "It wasn't television, it wasn't radio, it was something brand new, this Internet, at the time. And so we didn't want to tag it with the with the call letters of a TV station."
Being an early adopter is something that has been a common thread in WISC-TV's parent company's history, Bier said, going back to Morgan Murphy Media's roots in newspapers in the 1800s before moving into radio and TV as those technologies were developing.
"The advantage of being first if you're delivering a good product is you create loyalty," Bier said. "If you have the reputation and you deliver the product, and the credibility is there, you're just going to build a lasting, lasting success."
What's next for Channel 3000?
The site has changed a lot over the last 25 years, but our goal has been the same -- provide the community with what they need to know as it happens.
The look of Channel 3000 and the technology has evolved, and that will continue when we launch a new and improved Channel 3000 app in the near future. The app is in testing now and should be available in the coming weeks, and will provide a much faster and intuitive experience for those of you who read us every day. More details about the app will come as we get closer to a launch date.
