Channel 3000 celebrates 25 years of informing the community

Channel 3000 logos 25th anniversary

It's a big day for us here at Channel 3000 and WISC-TV -- Channel 3000 launched 25 years ago today on July 13, 1998.

It wasn't our first website -- there was a wisctv.com dating back to the mid 1990s -- but that day did mark the beginning of a new approach to local news websites that wasn't really seen at the time.

Channel 3000 launched 25 years ago today. Hear from News 3 Now's former news director on the idea behind the station's long-running website.

Channel 3000 through the years

+6 
+6 
Channel 3000's first staff: Barb, Molly and MaryJane
+6 
+6 
Channel3000.com on Nov. 11, 1998
+6 
+6 
Channel3000.com on Dec. 2, 2000
+6 
+6 
Channel3000.com on May 30, 2002
+6 
+6 
Channel3000.com on Dec. 2, 2009

