Change of plans: UW-Madison real estate major will pursue start-up app after graduation

MADISON, Wis. - UW-Madison senior Jack Pawlik majored in real estate, but will pursue an entirely different career after graduation as co-founder of a start-up app.

Pawlik probably isn't the only one of his classmates who will walk across the stage next weekend at UW-Madison's commencement and take a job field not related to their major. Less than 30 percent of college graduates are working in a job related to their college major, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Getting the start-up app on its feet was no easy feat and included a lot of learn as you go, Pawlik said.

"In an early stage start-up things are changing every single day," he said. "There's not necessarily one way to be doing things. You kind of just need to just figure stuff out on the fly and it's not necessarily something I think you can learn in a class."

The start-up app, Drip, allows people to order drinks from local coffee shops before arriving, a convenience factor that Pawlik said helps them compete with national chains like Starbucks. Pawlik handles the creative and business aspects of the app, while Boston-based partner Avery Durant takes care of the technology.

Pawlik didn't change his major, but many students will change majors throughout their college careers. However, that doesn't mean the skills learned in one major aren't applicable in other areas, Jonathon Ferguson, director at the Career Exploration Center at UW-Madison said.

"You're major is what you do here, while at UW, but it's not necessarily what you do when you're done with college," Ferguson said.

He is in a similar situation as Pawlik. Ferguson studied history, but now does career counseling and advising at UW-Madison.

"Any major on campus can give you those skills," Ferguson said. "As an example, I was a history major, I'm not a historian, but I use the skills I got during college on a day-to-day basis."

After graduation, Pawlik said he and Durant plan to grow their app to include more than 100 local coffee shops. Currently, the app has seven shops in Madison.

