MADISON, Wis. — The court case expected to be Wisconsin's own version of Roe v. Wade received its first hearing in Dane County court Thursday morning as it likely paves the way to throw out the state's 174-year-old abortion ban.
The challenge to the state's abortion ban focuses on the three counties which have abortion clinics and the district attorneys for those counties — seeking to prevent the prosecutors from enforcing the law based on a legal doctrine that the 1849 ban is out of date.
Attorneys for the Wisconsin Department of Justice argued Thursday that recent laws that work off the premise that abortion is legal are in conflict with the 1849 law, and that deference should be given to the newer laws.
DOJ attorney Hannah Jurss used the example of a hypothetical crosswalk law — one saying a pedestrian has to wait for the traffic light to cross, another that says a person can cross if another person is in danger of getting hit by a car.
"Those two laws cannot both be the law of Wisconsin at the same time," she said.
Of the three county prosecutors targeted in the suit, two — Milwaukee and Dane county district attorneys — are Democrats who have promised not to enforce the state's abortion ban and offered a tepid defense against the Kaul lawsuit.
Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, a Republican, argued through an attorney that prosecutors should be the ones to exercise discretion on the laws that are enforced.
"Under the criminal law, it is very clear that you can have multiple, partially overlapping even completely overlapping criminal statutes," attorney Matthew Thome argued. "You can have a statute that treats the exact same conduct is a felony and a misdemeanor and prosecutors get the discretion as to what they're going to charge."
"You can have the 20 week ban, you can have the partial birth abortion ban, they're all separate criminal statutes with their own elements, their own penalties," he added.
The process may be slow to decide the case. Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper will have to determine both procedural issues as well the merits of whether to strike down the 1849 ban.
While not ruling on those issues Thursday, she did question the viability of having competing laws on the books. Posing that having that conflict could create issues between each county, she said "the people of Wisconsin [have] a right to know what law applies where."
An attorney for a group of Wisconsin doctors looking to intervene in the case described how that confusion impacts abortion providers.
"Every physician across the state in every county, they need to know what they can do because they make these decisions, not within days or not within hours or within minutes, but within seconds they have to know what the law allows them to do," attorney Leslie Freehill said.
The case is working its way through lower courts and will likely be appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Liberals will take over the balance of the court in August when Janet Protasiewicz, a staunch supporter of abortion rights, is inaugurated.
