Oral arguments in a challenge to Wisconsin's abortion ban took place on Thursday.

MADISON, Wis. — The court case expected to be Wisconsin's own version of Roe v. Wade received its first hearing in Dane County court Thursday morning as it likely paves the way to throw out the state's 174-year-old abortion ban.

The challenge to the state's abortion ban focuses on the three counties which have abortion clinics and the district attorneys for those counties — seeking to prevent the prosecutors from enforcing the law based on a legal doctrine that the 1849 ban is out of date. 

